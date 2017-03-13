Nicholas Korody profiled an on-going project 'Coded Plumbing', by QSPACE, a "queer architecture research organization" which "juxtaposes the language of these bills with the language of building codes, plumbing codes and best-practice standards, finding that design regulations parallel the binarism of these laws and ordinances—in other words, the assertion of strictly two, distinct and opposite gender identities. In the process, design enforces and materializes this binary in space, creating environments that are hostile to, or potentially unsafe for, certain bodies...The exhibitions engage the way gender norms are structured into seemingly apolitical building codes."

Non Sequitur noted "I have a very large project for a very large client and they specifically asked for only toilet stalls... no urinals anywhere in the project. So, just walk into whatever room and all you see is 8 identical stall doors. Pick one and do your thing. Still have to label them M & F for permit, but that's as far as it goes."

Plus, a newish author/contributor, Mackenzie Goldberg, wrote about insideoutsidebetweenbeyond, a new exhibit at SFMOMA by Bureau Spectacular. Orhan Ayyüce called out Bureau Spectacular’s "uncanny ability to roll out, control and narrate forms." randomised proclaimed "This stuff is awesome, like Hejduk's sketches and Wall Houses on steroids/acid."





News

Around the same time as reports that the Barack Obama Presidential Center "could require a $1.5 billion endowment", TWBT noted in an interview with Paul Goldberger, that Obama critiqued an early plan of theirs as "a little too quiet."

Chemex complained "What happened to the concept of the Obama library as hub or think tank of the future? Now it's just a library and biography building... typical program for Prez Libraries...I v. much doubt 1.5 figure is for the physical building, and probably encompasses trust for future programming for long time. It's irresponsible for esteemed pubs like the NYPOST to declare these are architecture costs, but fits the media narrative that architecture is expensive and not worth it."

davvid wasn’t surprised with the critique "Frankly, this is also my criticism of much of TWBTA's work. It sometimes seems trapped in a kind of upper class world of understated social decorum"

Upon learning Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta being named the laureates of the 2017 Pritzker Prize, some couldn’t help but point out "And Steven Holl didn't…" (Once again!) Meanwhile ovalle found it strange that many were responding with a "who?", "During my studies in the late 90's early 2000's, we were all addicted to their first El Croquis. RCR's Riudaura Civic Center will forever remain to me as one of their most beautiful built projects. Material, scale, and proportion are all on point."

Episode 98 of Archinect Sessions, "An American Story": featured a conversation with Phil Freelon, an architect that has dedicated his life to creating meaningful, thoughtful works of architecture that contribute to American culture and civil rights. Chris Teeter argued "this and the Kevin Roche interviews [archinect soundcloud] are the best semblance of this profession if you weren't born with a silver spoon in your mouth (most of us)."

Following criticism of the lack of women speakers at the 2017 AIA Conference, Elizabeth Diller added to roster. spiketwig spoke for many "Liz Diller representing the universe of women in architecture, again, great. AIA, there are more women in architecture doing good work than Liz Diller and Jeanne Gang. Give them a platform." To put it another way "f----s can't seem to understand that the problem is organizational, not optical."

El Portal Invisible in Guapuloma, Ecuador by Natura Futura Arquitectura and SANDBOXING in Dallas, TX by DSGN AGNC (Quilian Riano, Designer), New Cities Future Ruins (Gavin Kroeber, Curator), Ash Studio (Fabrication) are just two of the projects to be found on the latest Ten Top Images on Archinect's "Installations" Pinterest Board.

Firms/Work Updates

For the first time in history, the American Institute of Architects California Council (AIACC) has honored a collaboration with their Lifetime Achievement Award. The award went to California based partners Betsey Olenick Dougherty, FAIA, LEED AP, and Brian Dougherty, FAIA,LEED AP, of Dougherty

Recently, Manuela Powidayko Alberici Souza worked on a "New Zoning Handbook - Publication from the NYC Department of City Planning".

Chris_Teeter visited motherboard, new jersey. For those interested he explains "how you get white spray painted motherboard photos with photoshop ‘cutout’ filter."

Joann Lui has you covered, if you need help, with learning the 5 Types Of Documents Every Architect Needs To Know. tintt shared an image she found helpful, in thinking of the various types and how they group/layer.

School/Blogs

The upcoming (March 14th) opening of ‘Design Divergence: Emerging Fields of Research in the College of Design’ will feature current PhD student work from all five schools in the Georgia Technology, College of Design.

If you are looking for work in academia, University of Cincinnati is hiring a non-tenure track, co-op faculty advisor position with initial primary responsibility for the cooperative education for students majoring in the areas of Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Interior Design. Alternatively, NYIT is looking to fill a Tenure-Track Assistant/Associate Professor position with a specialization in Digital Design, Digital Technologies and Fabrication techniques.

The Free School of Architecture (FSA) announced its inaugural student body for 2017. The school launches June 1 2017, so stay tuned for more



Discussions/Threads

Chuck71 started a thread looking for advice on Dealing with passive-aggressive consultants. Both Lee Robert and mightyaa agreed that the support of your boss/principal, is key "Personality conflicts happen and you need a team player as the lead from your consultants."

Trevor Pan posted a drawing detail he has been working on for Acrylic flashing tape at fascia - wood construction, using 3M 8067.

He was looking for feedback, on "what others are doing, or would do."

bowling_ball didn’t "see anything really worrisome" about the detail, but felt "it's also not necessary." For his part Wood Guy agrees "3M 8067 is a great product. If you live in a place where wind-blown water is an issue...The idea is the same that I use for all roofs and walls: the structure should be waterproof before any cladding is installed. The cladding should be installed to shed water, but the WRB layer should be waterproof as well."

Finally, chris-chitect was "curious what some architects secretly crave but don't want to admit." Kevn Wagner chimed in "Wrangler jeans, cowboy boots, The Carpenters, FLW, Bakersfield Sound, orange MCM furniture, canned sweet corn, gardening." For citizen it is "Floor plan porn". Later JonathanLivingston quipped "Giving away free architectural advice anonymously on the internet".



Additionally

ARCHITEXX published an essay by Gabrielle Printz, written in advance of the General Strike planned for Friday, February 17th, on ARCHITECTURE ON (POLITICAL) LABOR AND ITS REFUSAL

h/t Quilian Riano