Elizabeth Diller, the founding partner of Diller Scofidio + Renfro, will now deliver a keynote address at this year’s AIA Conference on Architecture. The announcement follows intense criticism lodged at the AIA last month following an initial announcement of a lineup without any women.

Many architects voiced criticism and some signed an open letter calling for the AIA to take more meaningful action to address gender inequity in the profession. Subsequently, the AIA added a panel with Nóra Demeter, Michael Ford, and Cheryl McAfee, moderated by Frances Anderton.

Diller will be sharing a stage with last year’s Pritzker Prize winner, Alejandro Aravena, as well as Francis Kéré, who will be designing the Serpentine Pavilion this summer. The inclusion of several significant architects follows criticism of last year's lineup, which favored non-architect celebrities over practitioners.

This year the AIA Conference on Architecture will be held on Orlando and will revolve around the theme ‘Anticipate’—“what it means to anticipate need, challenge, and change in architecture and design.”