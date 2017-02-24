In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Installations.

↑ Glimmer in San Francisco, CA by Variable Projects; Photo: Joseph Chang, Adam Marcus

↑ Luminous Depths in Singapore by Desai Chia Architecture; Photo: Desai Chia Architecture, Sandy Wong, Issa Weng

↑ STIK Pavilion in Tokyo, Japan by University of Tokyo Digital Fabrication Lab (Kevin Clement, Project Manager, Design Lead)

↑ Behance in New York, NY by SOFTlab; Photo: Alan Tansey

↑ SANDBOXING in Dallas, TX by DSGN AGNC (Quilian Riano, Designer), New Cities Future Ruins (Gavin Kroeber, Curator), Ash Studio (Fabrication)

↑ Taumascopio in Zingst, Germany by Mattia Paco Rizzi

↑ Under Magnitude in Orlando, FL by MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY

↑ Sulwhasoo Flagship Store in Seoul, South Korea by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office; Photo: Pedro Pegenaute

↑ El Portal Invisible in Guapuloma, Ecuador by Natura Futura Arquitectura

(Cover pic: The Hive in London, UK by Wolfgang Buttress)

