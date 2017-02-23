At an estimated $1.5 billion, the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago may end up costing more than three times what the George W. Bush Museum cost, according to new reports. This is primarily due to the fact that the center will house not one institution but two—both a presidential library and a museum about the lives of the former president and his wife. Moreover, Obama avoided doing much fundraising while in office, making it all the more difficult to come up with the funds.

“It won’t be easy,” said Tod Williams of Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects, designers of the Center. “It’s not just about preserving the past. It’s about the future.”