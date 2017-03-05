motherboard, new jersey

this entire post was inspired by - A City Is Not a Computer and a wall in Bairro Alto, Lisbon, covered with circuit boards painted white - Daniel Gonçalves
"Instead of more gratuitous parametric modeling, we need to think about urban epistemologies that embrace memory and history; that recognize spatial intelligence as sensory and experiential; that consider other species’ ways of knowing; that appreciate the wisdom of local crowds and communities; that acknowledge the information embedded in the city’s facades, flora, statuary, and stairways; that aim to integrate forms of distributed cognition paralleling our brains’ own distributed cognitive processes." link
all images by Chris Teeter, use freely ;)
[mandatory listening for this blog post - Clutch - Spacegrass ]
Boredom as a result of too much to do. Too much professional practice architecture. Too much reality.
2 Comments
The problem in Motherboard is that land use and zoning plans never had a beneficial impact because they incorporated far too late. Sure, walkability to the city center was not an issue, but 30 minute walk to the power plant for work isn't all that.
haha marc, i indeed laughed out loud. further analysis must be done!
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?