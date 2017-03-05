motherboard, new jersey

this entire post was inspired by - A City Is Not a Computer and a wall in Bairro Alto, Lisbon, covered with circuit boards painted white - Daniel Gonçalves

"Instead of more gratuitous parametric modeling, we need to think about urban epistemologies that embrace memory and history; that recognize spatial intelligence as sensory and experiential; that consider other species’ ways of knowing; that appreciate the wisdom of local crowds and communities; that acknowledge the information embedded in the city’s facades, flora, statuary, and stairways; that aim to integrate forms of distributed cognition paralleling our brains’ own distributed cognitive processes." link

all images by Chris Teeter, use freely ;)

[mandatory listening for this blog post - Clutch - Spacegrass ]