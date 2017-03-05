Editorial & News
Features News Events Competitions
Employment
Jobs Talent Finder Active Employers
Community
People Firms Blogs Forum Work Updates
Academia
Schools School Blogs Forum
About
About Archinect Advertising Contact Us Privacy Policy

Global Edition

Archinect

Creations and Analysis Out of Boredom

  • anchor

    motherboard, new jersey

    By Chris_Teeter
    Mar 5, '17 7:19 PM EST
    2

    this entire post was inspired by - A City Is Not a Computer  and a wall in Bairro Alto, Lisbon, covered with circuit boards painted white - Daniel Gonçalves

    "Instead of more gratuitous parametric modeling, we need to think about urban epistemologies that embrace memory and history; that recognize spatial intelligence as sensory and experiential; that consider other species’ ways of knowing; that appreciate the wisdom of local crowds and communities; that acknowledge the information embedded in the city’s facades, flora, statuary, and stairways; that aim to integrate forms of distributed cognition paralleling our brains’ own distributed cognitive processes." link

    all images by Chris Teeter, use freely ;)

    [mandatory listening for this blog post - Clutch - Spacegrass ]


    motherboard, new jersey

     
    • Back to Top  ↑

      2 Comments

      • Marc Miller
      Marc Miller
      History · 

      The problem in Motherboard is that land use and zoning plans never had a beneficial impact because they incorporated far too late. Sure, walkability to the city center was not an issue, but 30 minute walk to the power plant for work isn't all that. 

      Mar 6, 17 8:49 am
      Chris Teeter
      Chris Teeter
      History · 

      haha marc, i indeed laughed out loud. further analysis must be done!

      Mar 6, 17 6:04 pm

      Block this user


      Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?

    • Back to Entry List...
      Back to Top  ↑
  • ×Search in:
 

About this Blog

Boredom as a result of too much to do.  Too much professional practice architecture.  Too much reality.

Authored by:

  • Chris_Teeter

Recent Entries


Please wait... loading
Please wait... loading