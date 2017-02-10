For the latest in the newish series, Small Studio Snapshots, Nicholas Korody chatted with Los Angeles-based studio MILLIØNS. Daniel Elmore felt "these guys sound legit in their intentions and I'm looking forward to seeing what they produce in the future...The rest of the article is uncommonly decipherable for architects".

Plus, Stefano Colombo, Luca Marullo and Eugenio Cosentino went "Looking for a picture that represents something related to the internet’ and ending up thinking “about the desert." Max Headroom, F.AIA got excited "the phrase 'last existing encrypted space’ is genius on many many levels. exciting work!"





In an interview with NPR’s MarketPlace Carl Bass, CEO of Autodesk, explained how computers are superior (in some things) to human designers. JamesJoist got serious

"Spoken like true transhumanist scum; I often think AutoCAD was one of the worst things to happen to architecture.” As you might expect the overall reception was poor."

Reacting to the all-female lineup for the Carnegie Mellon University School of Architecture's Spring '17 lecture series, b3tadine[sutures] quipped "Now I understand why SCI-Arc couldn't get any women to lecture, there aren't any left. Is SCI-Arc being run by former Jay Leno bookers?"

Steven Holl Architects released plans for a, pair of white concrete buildings, new Cultural and Health Center in Shanghai.

With I am sure tongue firmly in cheek, archanonymous offered up Mr. Holl some advice "i love your work but if you don't do an emergency shelter and social housing in the next 5 years you're never going to get that Pritzker." tduds chimed in "Really, though, this is beautiful. Holl was a tough sell for me when I was younger but he's really won me over lately."

The AIA's Equity in Architecture Commission Releases Report, with it’s eleven priority recommendations for action, is required reading.

Mayfair House in London, UK by Squire and Partners and Charles Street Car Park in Sheffield, UK by Allies and Morrison, are just two of the great projects from the latest Ten Top Images on Archinect's "Fancy Facades" Pinterest Board.





Farzam Kharvari started Radio Architecture a new blog, and introduced himself.

Meanwhile, over at his blog Elemental Urbanism, James Pereira wrote about MaMuCre. Which led Max Headroom, F.AIA to note "David Ruy once said in my grad class ‘Algorithms are recipes.’ The cooking analogy is great, always thought that was the best analogy and real portrayal of detailing in architecture."

For anyone looking for a new job and wanting to live in New Orleans, Eskew+Dumez+Ripple is looking to hire a Sustainability Enabler. Or the City and County of San Francisco needs an Urban Designer/Architect.

Anton Romashov began sharing photos of architecture (both modern and ancient) in Peru.





Due to an unexpected surge in applications, the Free School of Architecture (FSA) will significantly increase its inaugural class size for 2017.

For a theory course at UIC, Jamie Evelyn Goldsborough and her fellow students are researching an architectural typology that has been disrupted / effected by American capitalism. She selected Motels / Hotels. The project is heavily rooted in Eisenman's Frankfurt Rebstock Competition project of "the Fold." Jamie also posted a process drawing.

For those interested in a job in academia, University of Kentucky is accepting applications for either an Associate or Full Professor in Interior Design. Or an Associate or Full Professor, Director of Design Technology, with a focus on "developing, implementing and conducting courses that integrate technology within the curriculum."

UCLAAUD6 put out the call for POOL Issue No.2., submissions of communicative media surrounding the authorities that prescribe, the bodies that obey, and the administrators who implement rules. The deadline is February 20, 2017.



johnshoe was looking for thoughts on the use of an ADA Cheat Sheet. The earliest commenters recommended just learning ANSI A117.1 "Learn the code as it's written. You'll be more valuable to your firm, the profession, and the general public." senjohnblutarsky reminded folks of the Adobe "search function". As tintt sees it "Construction documents are supposed to be clear and concise and not have redundancies or conflicting information."

mbcube2 is in need of some career advice. Josh Mings initial response "I never would have taken such a pay cut. Volunteer is on point." gruen thought the story sounded familiar "Oh, is NBBJ still up to their old tricks? LOL, legendary." Contrary to many shellarchitect counseled sticking it out "Having the local manager on your side is a great ally...I have a hard time believing that people would be purposely deceitful (wishful thinking?)...More likely the decision makers have changed."

Finally, daer questioned how to structurally support his staircase, for a school project. Andrew.Circle expanded upon earlier suggestions from archanonymous and Non Sequitur. He also called attention to a deficient for the US guardrail, in the rendering. mightyaa answered the original question simply "Basic Physics…" Later randomised posted an example from japan of a gorgeous staircase. (yet tduds nightmare) without a railing.



ICYMI, back in November of last year, Keefer Dunn dove "into the failed thinking about the ways in which architecture creates change in order to unpack some of the lessons valuable to architects who are becoming activists and wondering what to do now."