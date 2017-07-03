The Society of American Registered Architects New York Council recently awarded its top 2017 Project of the Year accolade to the 520 West 28th Street residential complex designed by Zaha Hadid Architects in collaboration with Ismael Leyva Architects. Adjacent to The High Line in the heart of West Chelsea, the sculptural 11-story development features 21 interlaced floors and 39 distinctive residential units up to 6,391 square feet and ceiling heights up to almost 11 feet high. The project is due for completion later this year.

Exterior view from 28th Street. Image courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects.

Kitchen, Unit 20. Image courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects.

Bedroom, Unit 29. Image courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects.