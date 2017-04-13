In a week in which the White House Press Secretary stated that Hitler never gassed his own people, it's worth taking a moment to remember the Holocaust. In the U.K., the United Kingdom Holocaust Memorial Foundation and the British Government have enlisted some of the top design firms in the world, including Anish Kapoor and Zaha Hadid Architects, to design a Holocaust Memorial. Kapoor and ZHA's proposal, which places a purposefully awkwardly-sited bronze-cast meteorite partially below ground, is simultaneously disturbing and contemplative.

As the architects explain in their statement, "Meteorites, mountains and stones are often at the centre of places of reflection, especially in the Jewish tradition. They call on the vastness of nature to be a witness to our humanity. A memorial to the Holocaust must be contemplative and silent, such that it evokes our empathy. It must be a promise to future generations that this terrible chapter in human history can never occur again."

In the video below, Anish Kapoor further explains the team's thinking behind the concept: