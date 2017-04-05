Related Companies has released images revealing the interior of the late Dame Zaha Hadid’s 520 West 28th building. For the residence in the first images, the designer Jennifer Post was commissioned to provide furniture and decor.

"I am usually the creative visionary behind both the architecture and interior design of a space. Here, I am respectfully creating a vision that coexists with the vision of one of architecture's greatest minds," states Post. “This prompted me to really consider every move, every decision in a different, special way."

The 4500 sq. ft., four-bedroom home in the first set of images images could be yours for just $15M. It comes with views of the High Line and Empire State Building.

Alongside Post’s design, West Chin, the principal of West Chin Architects, designed the interior of a $4.9M, 1700 sq. ft. residence—the lowest end of the spectrum for the building. The higher end tops of at $50M.