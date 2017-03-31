Transportation officials in Georgia are scrambling to cope with a crisis, after a huge fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta on Thursday night. Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency, and with the heavily used road closed in both directions, drivers are being told to find other options — from detours to mass transit.
Friday morning, officials said they don't yet know what caused the fire or how long repairs will take. — NPR
Atlanta's Interstate 85 was first built in 1953 and reconstructed in 1985 to accommodate increased traffic. The closure affects a crucial 3-mile portion, which carries up to 400,000 vehicles a day. U.S. DOT Secretary Elaine Chow directed Federal Highway Administration officials to grant $10 million in emergency funds to begin repairing the bridge.
“Approximately 700 feet of the roadway – 350 feet northbound and 350 feet southbound — will be removed and replaced including support columns. Demolition will begin this weekend and will continue into Monday, April 3,” the Georgia DOT announced today.
