Herzog & de Neuron, in collaboration with Robert Wennett, have designed a new, “smart” luxury residential complex in Miami Beach at 1111 Lincoln Residences. As seen in a new batch of almost-disturbingly hyperreal renderings, the residences are built around leafy, Raymond Jungles-designed courtyards with honed stoned floorings.

At a price tag of $3.8M, the 2,155 square foot, three-bedroom homes have 1,550 square feet of exterior space. Alongside the residential units, the project will include 100,000 square feet of office space, a multi-level parking garage and an event space.