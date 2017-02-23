Two 58-story towers, eighteen years and two billion dollars make up the fundamental elements of Herzog & de Meuron's city-like mixed-used development "6 AM," which, while beginning its first phase of construction in 2018 in downtown L.A.'s Arts District, won't be finished until its principal architects are both 85 years old.

The wait should be worth it, though: Mia Lehrer will be providing the landscape architecture, while the project's seven buildings will include space for arts and performance, retail, a public/private school, a hotel and of course, plenty of apartments. The delay does prompt the question: will Los Angeles' Arts District still be the Arts District by then, or will it just be an evocative placard in 2.8 million square gentrified feet?

h/t Archpaper