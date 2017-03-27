The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced that they will open a new national center for architecture—RIBA North—this June on the Liverpool Waterfront. Designed by Broadway Malyan, the center “will be a place for everyone to discover more about architecture with exhibitions, talks and tours as well as a café and shop.”

The “heart” of RIBA North will be the City Gallery, which will house exhibitions and information on the city of Liverpool—its history and present. The space will also include exhibitions on city development more broadly, such as the Digital City Model, an interactive 3D model of Liverpool and its environs.

RIBA North will also host “a bold program” of temporary exhibitions, as well as the historic RIBA Collections, which amount to the UK’s “richest resource” of drawings, photographs and prints dating from the 15th c.

The center will open with the exhibition ‘Liverpool(e): Mover, Shaker, Architectural Risk-Taker”.