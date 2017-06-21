The 2017 RIBA Awards cycle continues! Advancing from the 2017 London Awards, 49 stunning projects throughout the UK have just been announced as winners in the 2017 National Awards for architecture, which distinguishes the UK's most outstanding buildings and offers insight into construction, design, and investment trends in the country.

This year's winners include a variety of projects like the Tate Modern's Blavatnik Building, the British Airways i360 — dubbed as the world's first “vertical pier”, the Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre, and the transformative Leicester Cathedral's Richard III Project “With Dignity and Honour”, to name a few.

In regards to design trends with this year's winners, RIBA President Jane Duncan commented on the ongoing prominence of brick as a building material, as well as the increasing use of timber. She also pointed out certain exemplary housing and education projects that more cities should model. “Silchester and Ponders End are both great examples of estate regeneration bringing thoughtful and community based affordable housing to the capital,” Duncan said in a statement. “Sadly though, these projects are exceptions. We all deserve a well-designed, affordable home, wherever we live in the country. I encourage other local authorities, developers and clients to look at these projects as exemplars.”

The National Awardees now have a chance to be crowned the 2017 Stirling Prize winner for the UK's best building of the year. The Stirling Prize shortlist will be announced July 20, and the winner will be revealed October 31.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Newhouse of Auchengee by Ann Nisbet Studio. Location: Meikle Auchengree, North Ayrshire, Scotland. Photo © David Barbour.

Carrowbreck Meadow by Hamson Barron Smith - Norwich, Norfolk, England - Housing development - private

The Enterprise Centre, University of East Anglia by Architype - Norwich, Norfolk, England - University

Peacock House by BHSF Architekten with Studio-P Aldeburgh, Suffolk, England - Individual house

St Albans Abbey by Richard Griffiths Architects - St Albans, Hertfordshire, England - Place of worship

Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre by Walters & Cohen Architects Walsham le Willows, Suffolk, England - Place of worship

Barretts Grove by Amin Taha + Groupwork. Location: Stoke Newington, north London, England. Photo: Tim Soar.

The Welding Institute Eric Parry Architects Great Abington, Cambridge, England Research institution

Leicester Cathedral's Richard III Project 'With Dignity and Honour' by van Heyningen and Haward Architects - Leicester, England - Place of worship

The Laboratory, Dulwich College by Grimshaw - Dulwich, south London, England School - independent/public

No 49 by 31/44 Architects - Hither Green, southeast London, England - Individual House

The Loom by Duggan Morris Architects - Whitechapel, east London, England - Workspace/office

British Airways i360 by Marks Barfield Architects. Location: Brighton & Hove, England. Photo: Visual Air.

8 Finsbury Circus by WilkinsonEyre - City of London - Workspace/office

40 Chancery by Lane Bennetts Associates - Holborn, central London, England - Mixed use building - Workspace/office and retail

King's College School by Allies and Morrison - Wimbledon, southwest London, England - School - independent/public

New Scotland Yard by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Embankment, central London, England - Workspace/office

Paradise Gardens by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands - Hammersmith, west London, England - Housing development – private

Photography Studio for Juergen Teller by 6a architects - Ladbroke Grove, west London, England - Mixed use building – workspace and residential

Silchester by Haworth Tompkins - Notting Hill, west London, England - Housing development - social

Barretts Grove by Amin Taha + Groupwork - Stoke Newington, north London, England - Housing development – private

Dujardin Mews by Karakusevic Carson Architects with Maccreanor Lavington - Ponders End, north London, England -Housing development – social

Hastings Pier by dRMM Architects. Location: Hastings, East Sussex, England. Photo: Alex de Rijke.

The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners - Bloomsbury, central London, England - Museum

Walmer Yard - P Salter and Associates with Mole Architects + John Comparelli Architects - Holland Park, west London, England - Housing development - private

Live Works by Flanagan Lawrence with Tench Maddison Ash Architects - Newcastle Upon Tyne, England Theatre

Shawm House by MawsonKerr Architects - West Woodburn, Northumberland, England - Individual house

The Word by FaulknerBrowns Architects - South Shields, South Tyneside, England - Library and cultural venue

Maggie's at the Robert Parfett Building by Foster + Partners. Location: Christie Hospital, south Manchester, England. Photo: Nigel Young.

Chetham's School of Music - Stoller Hall by stephenson STUDIO - Manchester, England School - independent/public

Finlays Warehouse by Stephenson Studio - Northern Quarter, Manchester, England Housing development – private

Liverpool Philharmonic by Caruso St John Architects - Liverpool, England - Theatre

Fallahogey Studio by McGarry-Moon Architects Ltd - Kilrea, Northern Ireland - Workspace/office

New Scotland Yard by Allford Hall Monaghan. Location: Morris Embankment, central London, England. Photo: Tim Soar.

Bedales School of Art and Design Building by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - Petersfield, Hampshire, England School - independent/public

The Berrow Foundation Building and New Garden Building, Lincoln College by Stanton Williams University of Oxford - Oxford, England - University

Magdalen College Library by Wright & Wright Architects - University of Oxford, Oxford, England - University

Warwick Hall Community Centre by Acanthus Clews Architects - Burford, Oxfordshire, England - Community space

Command of the Oceans by Baynes and Mitchell Architects - Chatham Historic Dockyard, Kent, England - Museum

Hastings Pier by dRMM Architects - Hastings, East Sussex, England - Leisure

South Street by Sandy Rendel Architects Ltd. - Lewes, East Sussex, England - Individual house

Dyson Campus Expansion by WilkinsonEyre - Malmesbury, Wiltshire., England - Workspace/office

Victoria Gate Arcades by ACME. Location: Leeds city centre, England. Photo: Jack Hobhouse.

New Music Facilities for Wells Cathedral School by Eric Parry Architects - Wells, Somerset, England School - independent/public

Wolfson Tree Management Centre by Invisible Studio - Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire, England - Leisure

Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum by Glenn Howells Architects - Lichfield, Staffordshire - Memorial

Blackburn Meadows Biomass by BDP - Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England - Energy infrastructure

Derwenthorpe Phase One by Studio Partington - York, north Yorkshire, England - Housing development - private

Wolfson Tree Management Centre by Invisible Studio. Location: Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire, England. Photo: Andy Matthews.

Victoria Gate Arcades by ACME - Leeds city centre, England - Retail

City of Glasgow College by Reiach and Hall Architects and Michael Laird Architects - Cathedral Street, Glasgow, Scotland - Further education college

Newhouse of Auchengee by Ann Nisbet Studio - Meikle Auchengree, North Ayrshire, Scotland - Individual house

Rockvilla by Hoskins Architects - Speirs Wharf, Glasgow, Scotland - Workspace/office

