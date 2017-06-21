Dujardin Mews by Karakusevic Carson Architects with Maccreanor Lavington. Location: Ponders End, north London, England. Photo: Mark Hadden.
The 2017 RIBA Awards cycle continues! Advancing from the 2017 London Awards, 49 stunning projects throughout the UK have just been announced as winners in the 2017 National Awards for architecture, which distinguishes the UK's most outstanding buildings and offers insight into construction, design, and investment trends in the country.
This year's winners include a variety of projects like the Tate Modern's Blavatnik Building, the British Airways i360 — dubbed as the world's first “vertical pier”, the Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre, and the transformative Leicester Cathedral's Richard III Project “With Dignity and Honour”, to name a few.
In regards to design trends with this year's winners, RIBA President Jane Duncan commented on the ongoing prominence of brick as a building material, as well as the increasing use of timber. She also pointed out certain exemplary housing and education projects that more cities should model. “Silchester and Ponders End are both great examples of estate regeneration bringing thoughtful and community based affordable housing to the capital,” Duncan said in a statement. “Sadly though, these projects are exceptions. We all deserve a well-designed, affordable home, wherever we live in the country. I encourage other local authorities, developers and clients to look at these projects as exemplars.”
The National Awardees now have a chance to be crowned the 2017 Stirling Prize winner for the UK's best building of the year. The Stirling Prize shortlist will be announced July 20, and the winner will be revealed October 31.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Carrowbreck Meadow by Hamson Barron Smith - Norwich, Norfolk, England - Housing development - private
The Enterprise Centre, University of East Anglia by Architype - Norwich, Norfolk, England - University
Peacock House by BHSF Architekten with Studio-P Aldeburgh, Suffolk, England - Individual house
St Albans Abbey by Richard Griffiths Architects - St Albans, Hertfordshire, England - Place of worship
Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre by Walters & Cohen Architects Walsham le Willows, Suffolk, England - Place of worship
The Welding Institute Eric Parry Architects Great Abington, Cambridge, England Research institution
Leicester Cathedral's Richard III Project 'With Dignity and Honour' by van Heyningen and Haward Architects - Leicester, England - Place of worship
The Laboratory, Dulwich College by Grimshaw - Dulwich, south London, England School - independent/public
No 49 by 31/44 Architects - Hither Green, southeast London, England - Individual House
The Loom by Duggan Morris Architects - Whitechapel, east London, England - Workspace/office
8 Finsbury Circus by WilkinsonEyre - City of London - Workspace/office
40 Chancery by Lane Bennetts Associates - Holborn, central London, England - Mixed use building - Workspace/office and retail
King's College School by Allies and Morrison - Wimbledon, southwest London, England - School - independent/public
New Scotland Yard by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Embankment, central London, England - Workspace/office
Paradise Gardens by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands - Hammersmith, west London, England - Housing development – private
Photography Studio for Juergen Teller by 6a architects - Ladbroke Grove, west London, England - Mixed use building – workspace and residential
Silchester by Haworth Tompkins - Notting Hill, west London, England - Housing development - social
Barretts Grove by Amin Taha + Groupwork - Stoke Newington, north London, England - Housing development – private
Dujardin Mews by Karakusevic Carson Architects with Maccreanor Lavington - Ponders End, north London, England -Housing development – social
Tate Modern's Blavatnik Building by Herzog & de Meuron - Bankside, central London, England - Museum
The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners - Bloomsbury, central London, England - Museum
Walmer Yard - P Salter and Associates with Mole Architects + John Comparelli Architects - Holland Park, west London, England - Housing development - private
Live Works by Flanagan Lawrence with Tench Maddison Ash Architects - Newcastle Upon Tyne, England Theatre
Shawm House by MawsonKerr Architects - West Woodburn, Northumberland, England - Individual house
The Word by FaulknerBrowns Architects - South Shields, South Tyneside, England - Library and cultural venue
Chetham's School of Music - Stoller Hall by stephenson STUDIO - Manchester, England School - independent/public
Finlays Warehouse by Stephenson Studio - Northern Quarter, Manchester, England Housing development – private
Liverpool Philharmonic by Caruso St John Architects - Liverpool, England - Theatre
Maggie's at the Robert Parfett Building by Foster + Partners - Christie Hospital, south Manchester, England - Healthcare
Fallahogey Studio by McGarry-Moon Architects Ltd - Kilrea, Northern Ireland - Workspace/office
Bedales School of Art and Design Building by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - Petersfield, Hampshire, England School - independent/public
The Berrow Foundation Building and New Garden Building, Lincoln College by Stanton Williams University of Oxford - Oxford, England - University
Magdalen College Library by Wright & Wright Architects - University of Oxford, Oxford, England - University
Warwick Hall Community Centre by Acanthus Clews Architects - Burford, Oxfordshire, England - Community space
Caring Wood by Macdonald Wright Architects Rural Office for Architecture - near Maidstone, Kent, England - Individual house
Command of the Oceans by Baynes and Mitchell Architects - Chatham Historic Dockyard, Kent, England - Museum
Hastings Pier by dRMM Architects - Hastings, East Sussex, England - Leisure
British Airways i360 by Marks Barfield Architects - Brighton & Hove, England - Leisure
South Street by Sandy Rendel Architects Ltd. - Lewes, East Sussex, England - Individual house
Dyson Campus Expansion by WilkinsonEyre - Malmesbury, Wiltshire., England - Workspace/office
New Music Facilities for Wells Cathedral School by Eric Parry Architects - Wells, Somerset, England School - independent/public
Wolfson Tree Management Centre by Invisible Studio - Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire, England - Leisure
Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum by Glenn Howells Architects - Lichfield, Staffordshire - Memorial
Blackburn Meadows Biomass by BDP - Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England - Energy infrastructure
Derwenthorpe Phase One by Studio Partington - York, north Yorkshire, England - Housing development - private
Victoria Gate Arcades by ACME - Leeds city centre, England - Retail
City of Glasgow College by Reiach and Hall Architects and Michael Laird Architects - Cathedral Street, Glasgow, Scotland - Further education college
Newhouse of Auchengee by Ann Nisbet Studio - Meikle Auchengree, North Ayrshire, Scotland - Individual house
