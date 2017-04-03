RIBA revealed a hefty shortlist for the 2017 London Awards today. Starting out with 215 hopeful submissions, the jury picked 85 to advance in the regional competition, including projects designed by David Chipperfield, AHMM, WilkinsonEyre, Coffey Architects, Fletcher Priest Architects, Grimshaw, Haworth Tompkins, Zaha Hadid Architects, Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners, and many more notable contenders.
In the coming weeks, one of the five London juries working across the West, North, East, South East and South West areas of the city will visit all the shortlisted projects for further evaluation. Here's the full shortlist:
- 1 King William Street, AHMM
- 131 Sloane Street, Stiff + Trevillion
- Mixed Use Scheme, Bermondsey, Hampson Williams Ltd
- Private House, North London, Alan Higgs Architects
- Shepherd’s Bush Road, ColladoCollins Architects with LOM Architects (interiors)
- 2 Orchard Place, NGArchitecture
- 30 Cannon Street, Delvendahl Martin LLP
Belarusian Memorial Chapel, Spheron Architects. Photo: Joakim Boren.
- 40 Chancery Lane, Bennetts Associates
- 5-7 St Helen’s Place with The Leathersellers’ Hall, Eric Parry Architects
- 55 Victoria Street, Stiff + Trevillion with Pozzoni
- 6 Wood Lane, Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects
- 8 Finsbury Circus, WilkinsonEyre
1 King William Street, AHMM. Photo: Timothy Soar.
- Ansdell Street, Studio Seilern Architects
- Barretts Grove, Amin Taha + Groupwork
- Belarusian Memorial Chapel, Spheron Architects
- Boxpark Croydon, BDP
- Brentford Lock West, Mikhail Riches Ltd
- Private House, East London, Hugh Strange Architects
2 Orchard Place, NGArchitecture. Photo: David Butler.
- Cork Study, Surman Weston
- Dujardin Mews, Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington
- Feilden Fowles’ Studio, Feilden Fowles Architects
- Foundry Mews, Project Orange
- Francis Crick Institute, HOK with PLP Architecture
- Google Pancras Square, AHMM
Cork Study, Surman Weston. Photo: Wai-Ming Ng.
- Grand Union Studios – The Ladbroke Grove, AHMM
- Hackney New School, Henley Halebrown
- Hafer Road, Peter Barber Architects with Mark Fairhurst Architects
- Hidden House, LTS Architects
- Hidden House, Coffey Architects
- Highgate House, Carmody Groarke
- Highgate Junior School, Architype
- Hindsman Yard, Foster Lomas
- Home Studio, Kilburn Lane, Studio McLeod
- House in Coombe Park, Eldridge London
- Kings College School, Allies and Morrison
- Kings Gate and the Zig Zag Building, Lynch Architects
30 Cannon Street, Delvendahl Martin LLP. Photo: Tim Crocker.
- Lock Keepers, Allies and Morrison
- Marie’s Wardrobe, Tsuruta Architects
- Mathematics – The Winton Gallery, Zaha Hadid Architects
- New Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
- New Ludgate, Fletcher and Priest Architects with Sauerbruch Hutton
- New Scotland Yard, AHMM
- New Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts; Penoyre and Prasad
Dujardin Mews, Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington. Photo: Mark Hadden.
- No. 49, 31/44 Architects
- One Ruskin Square, Shed KM
- Orsino Building, Uxbridge High School, AndArchitects
- Paradise Gardens, Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
- Park Heights, PRP
- Park House, 31/44 Architects
- Peabody Cleverly Estate, Lyndon Goode Architects
Hidden House, LTS Architects. Photo: James Brittain.
- Photography Studio for Juergen Teller, 6a architects
- Queen’s Court, Child Graddon Lewis
- Redchurch Street, vPPR Architects
- Riverwalk, Stanton Williams
- Salesian House, MSMR Architects
- Salter’s Hall, DeMetz Forbes Knight Architects
- Science Museum Research Centre, Coffey Architects
- Silchester, Haworth Tompkins
Google Pancras Square, AHMM. Photo: Timothy Soar.
- Southwark Town Hall and Theatre Peckham, Jestico + Whiles
- St Benedicts School, van Heyningen and Haward Architects
- St John’s Hill, Burridge Gardens, Phase 01; Hawkins\Brown
- Sun Rain Room, Tonkin Liu
- Tapestry Building, Niall McLaughlin Architects with Weedon Partnership
- Tara Theatre, Aedas Arts Team
Mathematics – The Winton Gallery, Zaha Hadid Architects. Photo: Luke Hayes.
- Tate Modern Switch House, Herzog & de Meuron
- The Bartlett School of Architecture, Hawkins\Brown
- The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
- The Cooperage, Chris Dyson Architects
- The Cube Building, Hawkins\Brown
The Design Museum and Holland Green; OMA with Allies and Morrison and John Pawson. Photo: Nick Guttridge.
- The Design Museum and Holland Green; OMA with Allies and Morrison and John Pawson.
- The Green Nunhead, AOC Architecture Ltd
- The Laboratory, Dulwich College, Grimshaw
- The Layered Gallery, Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd
- The Library at Willesden Green, AHMM
- The Lighthouse, King’s Cross; Latitude Architects
One Ruskin Square, Shed KM. Photo: Jack Hobhouse.
- The Loom, Duggan Morris Architects
- Tyers Street, Cabinet Gallery; Trevor Horne Architects
- Upper Richmond Road, AHMM
- Valentino London, David Chipperfield
- Vantage Point, GRID architects
- Walmer Yard, Peter Salter and Associates with Mole Architects and John Comparelli Architects.
Tate Modern Switch House, Herzog & de Meuron. Photo: Iwan Baan.
- Wedderburn Road, Finkernagel Ross
- West Croydon Bus Station, Transport for London
- Whole House, Hayhurst and Co.
- Windsor Walk, A21 Architects
Though partaking in the London Regional Awards is already an honor, this competition is only the start. Once the regional winners and the Regional Building of the Year are announced during the awards ceremony on May 22, they will move on to the RIBA National Award competition. The National Award winners will then have a chance to compete for the coveted 2017 Stirling Prize later this year.
No Comments
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?