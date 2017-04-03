RIBA revealed a hefty shortlist for the 2017 London Awards today. Starting out with 215 hopeful submissions, the jury picked 85 to advance in the regional competition, including projects designed by David Chipperfield, AHMM, WilkinsonEyre, Coffey Architects, Fletcher Priest Architects, Grimshaw, Haworth Tompkins, Zaha Hadid Architects, Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners, and many more notable contenders.

In the coming weeks, one of the five London juries working across the West, North, East, South East and South West areas of the city will visit all the shortlisted projects for further evaluation. Here's the full shortlist:

1 King William Street, AHMM

131 Sloane Street, Stiff + Trevillion

Mixed Use Scheme, Bermondsey, Hampson Williams Ltd

Private House, North London, Alan Higgs Architects

Shepherd’s Bush Road, ColladoCollins Architects with LOM Architects (interiors)

2 Orchard Place, NGArchitecture

30 Cannon Street, Delvendahl Martin LLP



Belarusian Memorial Chapel, Spheron Architects. Photo: Joakim Boren.

40 Chancery Lane, Bennetts Associates

5-7 St Helen’s Place with The Leathersellers’ Hall, Eric Parry Architects

55 Victoria Street, Stiff + Trevillion with Pozzoni

6 Wood Lane, Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects

8 Finsbury Circus, WilkinsonEyre



1 King William Street, AHMM. Photo: Timothy Soar.

Ansdell Street, Studio Seilern Architects

Barretts Grove, Amin Taha + Groupwork

Belarusian Memorial Chapel, Spheron Architects

Boxpark Croydon, BDP

Brentford Lock West, Mikhail Riches Ltd

Private House, East London, Hugh Strange Architects



2 Orchard Place, NGArchitecture. Photo: David Butler.

Cork Study, Surman Weston

Dujardin Mews, Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington

Feilden Fowles’ Studio, Feilden Fowles Architects

Foundry Mews, Project Orange

Francis Crick Institute, HOK with PLP Architecture

Google Pancras Square, AHMM



Cork Study, Surman Weston. Photo: Wai-Ming Ng.

Grand Union Studios – The Ladbroke Grove, AHMM

Hackney New School, Henley Halebrown

Hafer Road, Peter Barber Architects with Mark Fairhurst Architects

Hidden House, LTS Architects

Hidden House, Coffey Architects

Highgate House, Carmody Groarke

Highgate Junior School, Architype

Hindsman Yard, Foster Lomas

Home Studio, Kilburn Lane, Studio McLeod

House in Coombe Park, Eldridge London

Kings College School, Allies and Morrison

Kings Gate and the Zig Zag Building, Lynch Architects



30 Cannon Street, Delvendahl Martin LLP. Photo: Tim Crocker.

Lock Keepers, Allies and Morrison

Marie’s Wardrobe, Tsuruta Architects

Mathematics – The Winton Gallery, Zaha Hadid Architects

New Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

New Ludgate, Fletcher and Priest Architects with Sauerbruch Hutton

New Scotland Yard, AHMM

New Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts; Penoyre and Prasad



Dujardin Mews, Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington. Photo: Mark Hadden.

No. 49, 31/44 Architects

One Ruskin Square, Shed KM

Orsino Building, Uxbridge High School, AndArchitects

Paradise Gardens, Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Park Heights, PRP

Park House, 31/44 Architects

Peabody Cleverly Estate, Lyndon Goode Architects



Hidden House, LTS Architects. Photo: James Brittain.

Photography Studio for Juergen Teller, 6a architects

Queen’s Court, Child Graddon Lewis

Redchurch Street, vPPR Architects

Riverwalk, Stanton Williams

Salesian House, MSMR Architects

Salter’s Hall, DeMetz Forbes Knight Architects

Science Museum Research Centre, Coffey Architects

Silchester, Haworth Tompkins



Google Pancras Square, AHMM. Photo: Timothy Soar.

Southwark Town Hall and Theatre Peckham, Jestico + Whiles

St Benedicts School, van Heyningen and Haward Architects

St John’s Hill, Burridge Gardens, Phase 01; Hawkins\Brown

Sun Rain Room, Tonkin Liu

Tapestry Building, Niall McLaughlin Architects with Weedon Partnership

Tara Theatre, Aedas Arts Team



Mathematics – The Winton Gallery, Zaha Hadid Architects. Photo: Luke Hayes.

Tate Modern Switch House, Herzog & de Meuron

The Bartlett School of Architecture, Hawkins\Brown

The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

The Cooperage, Chris Dyson Architects

The Cube Building, Hawkins\Brown



The Design Museum and Holland Green; OMA with Allies and Morrison and John Pawson. Photo: Nick Guttridge.

The Design Museum and Holland Green; OMA with Allies and Morrison and John Pawson.

The Green Nunhead, AOC Architecture Ltd

The Laboratory, Dulwich College, Grimshaw

The Layered Gallery, Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd

The Library at Willesden Green, AHMM

The Lighthouse, King’s Cross; Latitude Architects



One Ruskin Square, Shed KM. Photo: Jack Hobhouse.

The Loom, Duggan Morris Architects

Tyers Street, Cabinet Gallery; Trevor Horne Architects

Upper Richmond Road, AHMM

Valentino London, David Chipperfield

Vantage Point, GRID architects

Walmer Yard, Peter Salter and Associates with Mole Architects and John Comparelli Architects.



Tate Modern Switch House, Herzog & de Meuron. Photo: Iwan Baan.

Wedderburn Road, Finkernagel Ross

West Croydon Bus Station, Transport for London

Whole House, Hayhurst and Co.

Windsor Walk, A21 Architects

Though partaking in the London Regional Awards is already an honor, this competition is only the start. Once the regional winners and the Regional Building of the Year are announced during the awards ceremony on May 22, they will move on to the RIBA National Award competition. The National Award winners will then have a chance to compete for the coveted 2017 Stirling Prize later this year.