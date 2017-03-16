With a stated goal of "reconciling and choreographing how the human and environmental subject and their individual, transforming, ephemeral, and often contradictory characteristics continuously recompose a permanent work," The Open Workshop's Malleable Monuments exhibition is a tour of three years worth of work by the Toronto/San Francisco-based collective.

With projects including consulting on the redesign of Bruce Mau's office and accolades like the Architectural League of New York Young Architects Prize and the Emerging Leaders Award from Design Intelligence, The Open Workshop is building a solid reputation while delving into the ephemeral. With taxonomic drawings divided into four categories (Frameworks, Living Archives, Articulated Surfaces, and Rewiring States), the exhibition also investigates its constantly evolving territory through two large installations.

The exhibition, which is being held at The Storefront Lab, will be open until April 6th.