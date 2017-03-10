In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.
Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Bricks & Stones.
↑ Horsted Park in London, UK by Proctor & Matthews Architects
↑ MIT Collier Memorial in Cambridge, MA by Höweler + Yoon; Photo: John Horner
↑ Pages Lane in London, UK by Kirkwood McCarthy
↑ Harvey Road House in London, UK by Erbar Mattes; Photo: Ståle Eriksen
↑ Slot House in London, UK by Au Architects; Photo: David Butler Photography
↑ Harbor Houses in Aarhus, Denmark by ADEPT
↑ Real del Valle in Mexico City by Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
↑ West London House in Hammersmith, UK by Neil Dusheiko Architects; Photo: Charles Hosea and Agnese Sanvito
↑ Canyon House in Los Angeles, CA by Aaron Neubert Architects; Photo: Brian Thomas Jones
(Cover pic: Modern Side Extension in London, UK by Coffey Architects; Photo: Tim Soar)
