↑ Horsted Park in London, UK by Proctor & Matthews Architects

↑ MIT Collier Memorial in Cambridge, MA by Höweler + Yoon; Photo: John Horner

↑ Pages Lane in London, UK by Kirkwood McCarthy

↑ Harvey Road House in London, UK by Erbar Mattes; Photo: Ståle Eriksen

↑ Slot House in London, UK by Au Architects; Photo: David Butler Photography

↑ Harbor Houses in Aarhus, Denmark by ADEPT

↑ Real del Valle in Mexico City by Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

↑ West London House in Hammersmith, UK by Neil Dusheiko Architects; Photo: Charles Hosea and Agnese Sanvito

↑ Canyon House in Los Angeles, CA by Aaron Neubert Architects; Photo: Brian Thomas Jones

(Cover pic: Modern Side Extension in London, UK by Coffey Architects; Photo: Tim Soar)

