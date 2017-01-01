Harvey Road

Private house

Crouch End, London

Best Use of Materials Award

DMI 2017 New London Architecture

Situated on a quiet residential street in Crouch End, the house is the home of a family with two children. The former ground floor layout was biased towards the front of the house, resulting in undefined open spaces, mainly oriented towards the street and a neighbouring infill extension. The re-structured and enlarged floor plan inverts this situation by refocusing the attention towards the garden.The original open plan was rearranged to form a layout of individual rooms, organised in three distinct zones.

A new ‘garden room’, which houses the kitchen, dining and play area for the kids, forms the new heart of the house. The outline of the former envelope can still be experienced through the new load bearing structure which frames three openings: a roof light along the full length of the infill extension, the access door to the garden, and a large rectangular opening with window seating - corresponding with the depth of the former bay window. The refurbished drawing room is reinstated to its former footprint, serving as an independent room for the parents, while new ancillary spaces are grouped in a functional cluster at the centre of the house.

Photography: Ståle Eriksen