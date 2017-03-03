In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding student projects on various Archinect People profiles.

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Student Work.

↑ Tributary Traveler by Samuel Berk

↑ New Museum SF by James Bergstrom

↑ Strong Form, Weak Matter by Begum Baysun

↑ Owning Up To Architecture: Materials, Mortgages, and the Agency of Financial Instruments by Marc Maxey

↑ Trans Border Thesis by Jonathan Golli

↑ Ban Dai Toy Fair Booth by Andrew Soper

↑ Fissure Park by Michael Licht

↑ Architecture 14, Materials and Processes of Construction by Pasadena City College Arch. 14 Summer 2016 class; Instructors: Duane McLemore, Leo Acevedo, Airene Dizon, Humberto Cruz, David Sierra

↑ The Hollow by Gilberto Villalobos II

(Cover pic: Thesis | Mapping Thresholds by Brandon Drum)

