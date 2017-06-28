anchor
The Department of Homeland Security plans to start building prototypes for Mexico border wall this summer
Border wall at Tijuana and San Diego border Image via wikimedia
Congress may not have agreed to President Trump's $2.6 billion budget proposal for his much-touted border wall, but that has not stopped Customs and Border Protection from preparing for the first stage of the project; testing prototypes for the border protection.
— Daily Mail
According to Ronald Vitiello, Customs and Border Protection’s acting deputy commissioner, $20 million, allocated from other programs, have been used to pay four to eight companies that will be contracted to produce prototypes for the border wall
with Mexico
. To be completed within 30 days in San Diego
those prototypes will then serve as models for the roughly 2,000-mile border.
More than 600 companies submitted designs for the wall before a March deadline.
“Think of it,” Trump told a crowd at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “The higher it goes, the more valuable it is. Pretty good imagination, right?”
Similar articles on Archinect that may interest you...
No Comments
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?