What if the border wall proposed by Trump didn’t have to be built in concrete, but rather out of that ubiquitous staple of BArch theses and “pop-up” urbanism, shipping containers? That’s the twee take of DOMO Design Studio, who propose a “softer, gentler” version of the wall, wherein shipping containers line the US/Mexico border. And, if that wasn’t enough, the shipping containers will include other tropes of contemporary urbanism, from retail spaces to micro housing.

Yep, that’s right: DOMO Design Studio imagines you might want to live in a tiny home within a piece of divisive infrastructure! It’s the Bushwick of xenophobic nationalism: a dystopia of hipster consumerism set within an aestheticized landscape populated by the signifiers of the post-industrial economy!

“One of our goals was to not be like the Great Wall of China or the Berlin Wall or any of those typologies that represent division,” principal architect Francisco Llado told Politico. “Our design is not about division but about unity of sense and sustainable functionality.”

According to their design proposal, we wouldn’t have to worry about Mexico footing the bill since the wall would pay for itself by becoming a mall. The designers also go on about how this would be sustainable, although it seems like a) it would be hard to move shipping containers to the Sonoran desert and b) are there even that many retired shipping containers around?