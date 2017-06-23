In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.
Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Kids Spaces.
↑ Burntwood School in London, UK by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM)
↑ Broxholm Road in London, UK by Selencky///Parsons
↑ SANDBOXING in Dallas, TX by DSGN AGNC (Quilian Riano, Designer), New Cities Future Ruins (Gavin Kroeber, Curator), Ash Studio (Fabrication)
↑ Hummingbird House Children's Hospice in Brisbane, Australia by ThomsonAdsett; Photo: Alicia Taylor
↑ The Boa Constrictor in the Children's Grand Park-Touch the Story Project in Seoul, South Korea by studio_GAON
↑ Cheetah Mobile global office headquarters in Beijing, China by IDEAL Design & Construction
↑ Chelsea Eco Duplex in New York, NY by Wunderground architecture + design
↑ The South Yard in Nanning, China by Advanced Architecture Lab; Co-design: Zhou Chao, Atelier UPA; Photo: Arch-exist photography
↑ KU.BE in Frederiksberg, Denmark by ADEPT & MVRDV
