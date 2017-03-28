It was only a matter of time until Richard Meier would come out with a lighting collection. Earlier this month, the architect launched a series of stylish indoor lighting fixtures simply named Richard Meier Light at the Ralph Pucci New York showroom. Industrial designer Ana Meier, who is Richard's daughter, developed the collection with her father and L'Observatoire International founder Hervé Descottes. “They’re Ana’s — she did the drawings. My role was to comment when asked,” Meier said in the Architectural Record.

“I was moved to take recurring themes and forms in Richard’s work, and translate them into sculptural objects that are interacted with everyday,” Ana Meier said in a statement about the 12-piece collection, which includes sconces, floor and table lamps, and hanging pendants — all in white, of course. WonderGlass also manufactured some of the pieces.





Some lights depict simple geometric forms while others resemble Richard Meier's buildings like the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art and different angles of the early homes he designed in Fire Island, Long Island, and Connecticut. The lights emit a soft glow, with some pieces allowing users to adjust brightness.





All photos © Scott Frances.

