Every year, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) awards a roster of emerging architects the prestigious Young Architects Award, recognizing their “exceptional leadership” and “significant contributions” to the field.

This year, the AIA has honored the following architects:

Kara Bouillette, AIA

Bolstered by her innate leadership abilities, Kara Bouillette, AIA, is dedicated to advancing the profession while advocating for exposure to the arts, especially for children. While building her legacy of excellence, Bouillette has become a source of inspiration for her peers and the communities she serves.

Shannon Christensen, AIA

A natural mentor and driven volunteer, Shannon Christensen, AIA, leads by example. Her guidance and encouragement of her colleagues has been spread across 13 different outlets at the local, state, and national levels. Her efforts to grow and advance the profession are tenacious, and she’s worked ceaselessly to increase the number of women who choose architecture as a career.

R. Corey Clayborne, AIA

Creative and resourceful, R. Corey Clayborne, AIA, has distinguished himself as a leader at all levels. Recognized widely for his advocacy for the profession, he has positioned himself as a strong role model for young professionals while strengthening the AIA through his enthusiasm and devotion.

Danielle C. Hermann, AIA

Through a wealth of historic preservation efforts and work for corporate clients, Danielle Hermann, AIA, has helped reshape Des Moines, Iowa, transforming it into a city recognized by the creative class for its livability and burgeoning cool factor. A thoughtful and collaborative leader, Hermann has assumed a number of leadership roles, both in her firm and in the AIA, where she has helped propel the efforts for diversity in architecture.

Jeffrey Erwin Huber, AIA

A gifted architect and educator, Jeff Huber, AIA, realized at a young age that good design can provide hope, vision, and resiliency. Spurred to action as a 12-year-old when Hurricane Andrew leveled his childhood home, Huber has made a lasting impact on the built environment

Benjamin Kasdan, AIA

Balancing dedicated service, integrity, and mentorship with a good-natured personality, Benjamin Kasdan, AIA, has developed tremendous rapport with his colleagues, clients, and the entire profession. An advocate for emerging professionals making their way toward licensure, Kasdan has received a number of accolades for his efforts, most recently being named to the Building Design+Construction (BD+C) 40 Under 40 Class of 2015.

Andrea Love, AIA

Defining the emerging role of a building scientist, Andrea Love, AIA, is breaking new ground by implementing state-of-the-art analytic and visualization tools to realize solutions for high-level performance criteria. She embodies a rare combination of unparalleled technical acumen, excellence in practice, and advocacy.

Kurt Neiswender, AIA

Leveraging his role as an architect to influence many facets of the profession, Kurt Neiswender, AIA, is driven by the philosophy that architects should be leaders in advancing civilization. An advocate and ambassador for architecture, he is deeply committed to his community and has used his position to bring worldwide attention to critical issues.

Jonathan Optiz, AIA

The passion for elevating the architect’s role in shaping community policy and elevating the human experience exhibited by Jonathan Opitz, AIA, has made him a key figure for the next generation of design professionals to emulate. Leading with both his words and his actions, Opitz has been a guiding voice in Little Rock while focusing on sustainability and regionally sensitive projects.

Jeffrey Pastva, AIA

Demonstrating effective leadership at every level, Jeffrey Pastva, AIA, has elevated the voice of today’s young architects and inserted it deftly into a profession-wide discourse. By continually exploring dynamic pathways for communication, he has bridged generational gaps to deliver a better understanding of the AIA’s membership.

Jessica Sheridan, AIA

A combination of inquisitiveness and energy has marked the career of Jessica Sheridan, AIA. An accomplished designer, her enthusiasm for the profession has made her an effective ambassador for the AIA to both the architectural community and New York City.

Chris-Annmarie Spencer, AIA

With a keen interest in serving the less served, Chris-Annmarie Spencer, AIA, brings the spirit of resourcefulness she experienced growing up in Jamaica to her practice. A talented Chicago architect, Spencer’s focus on creative design is making a broad social impact.

Lora Teagarden, AIA

Approaching life and practice with a can-do attitude, Lora Teagarden, AIA, is a dynamo. Juggling a number of interests within the discipline of architecture, she is a licensed architect, volunteer, author, and advocate.

Luis Vélez Alvarez, AIA

A dynamic designer with a wealth of built and conceptual projects in his portfolio, Luis Vélez-Alvarez, AIA, has brought a new level of discourse to the profession. A thoughtful leader, he brings his unique viewpoint to all aspects of architecture, including education and engagement with the community.

Find out more about each of the winning architects here.