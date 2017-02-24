Boryana Ilieva is an architect and artist. For the past two years, she’s been engaged in a project, dubbed “Floor Plan Croissant”, in which she paints the house and apartments that serve as the settings for films. Employing watercolor as her medium, Ilieva has studied the architecture of some of this year’s biggest films, all of which have been nominated for Academy Awards.

Fences

La La Land

Elle

20th Century Women

Toni Erdmann

