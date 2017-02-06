The story of Mies van der Rohe and Edith Farnsworth—the namesake commissioner of the famous glass house—is rife with sex and scandal. According to the typical narrative, Farnsworth, a nephrologist of some acclaim, didn’t just want one of Mies’ buildings, but also the man himself. When things didn’t pan out that way, she took revenge by heading to the courts.

But, as a former Screen/Print revealed, that story isn’t just inaccurate—it’s laden with sexist assumptions. Namely, that a woman couldn’t simply be dissatisfied with an architectural “masterwork” because of its formal flaws. She had to be driven by “feminine” emotions.

Anyway, it’s still a good story. And now it’s heading to the silver screen. According to Showbiz 411, Jeff Bridges will be starring as the German architect and Maggie Gyllenhaal will play Farnsworth.