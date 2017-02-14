Drawing from an international roster of architects who meet the five objects of nomination (including ensuring "the advancement of the living standards of people through their improved environment") the AIA has announced this year's honorary fellowships. The fellowship, which doesn't have a set number of fellows and usually favors international candidates, has honored no Americans or women this year, although it did include U.S.-based Denise Scott Brown among its 2016 beneficiaries. With a highly ethical drumroll, we're pleased to introduce this year's outstanding eight fellows:

Mario Cucinella

Stein Halvorsen

Giancarlo Mazzanti

Bong-Seek Oh

Jose Luis Salinas

Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas

Bruno Stagno

Ishtiaque Zahir