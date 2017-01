You don't need a blacklight for this one: Morphogenesis, a full-length virtual reality experience that transports the viewer through elaborate, thrill-inducing shapes, will definitely take you out of this world, at least for a few minutes. The geometrically derived immersive spaces it generates come with their own audio soundtrack, adding a certain eerie/cool dimension all its own. Check out the trailer for this creation from two San Francisco-based Fulbright Scholars: