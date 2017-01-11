At 53 stories tall, the Foster + Partners-designed Varso Tower is set to become the tallest building Poland. Construction has just begun on the office tower, which is being developed by HB Reavis and is part of a complex that includes two other buildings designed by Hermanowicz Rowski Architects. It will also have an observation deck—one of the highest in Europe—where tourists can ogle Warsaw’s skyline.

“We believe that Varso Tower will have a unique place on Warsaw’s skyline, but most importantly it will establish a new destination capable of revitalising this urban quarter, right in the heart of the city. The building contains high-quality and flexible office space, but it also makes an important contribution to the city with its glazed public courtyard at ground level and the spectacular viewing platforms with restaurants at the top. These public galleries offer panoramic views of the city to everyone. We are really looking forward to construction." said Grant Brooker, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, leading the design team in London.