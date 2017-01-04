Show us your caulk!

Global Edition
We want to see your caulk (or sealant depending on whether or not the joint is susceptible to movement). Good caulk jobs ... bad caulk jobs ... doesn't matter. Share your photos and stories.
First up is a simple case. Two toilet fixtures side-by-side in a men's room. One has a joint that is perfectly fine (a little sloppy at the grout line, but acceptable). The other, simply looks like they forgot to tool it. Also looks like the caulking had been replaced, and the old caulk wasn't sufficiently removed.
Brilliant idea. I'm in an uber, heading back to the office after a smoke seal inspection. Terrible caulk!
As a side note, I keep my caulk in a tube sock RHCP style!
NS, pics or it didn't happen...
Oh jeez. I suck at making things but even *I* could do better than that second picture, EI!Let me see what I can find today at work....
Pics will come forth... just give me time for Sir Sean Connery's sake.
I've literally been a sealant nazi on this project.
Are we allowed to include various types of sealant?
Here ya go:
You're looking at a curtainwall insulated backpan and concrete slab smoke-sealant application. Important note... I have yet to approve the product and system.
wtf is that? Did you review shop drawings?
^for me?
Shop drawings were returned twice for revision and need the city's blessing (long story... worthy of a thread on it's own)... the trades still went ahead and started applying anyways.
I hate it when I get caulk blocked.
senjohnblutarsky, please tell me that those are existing conditions and that you're going to fix them. Anyone think that coping installation could pass ANSI/SPRI ES-1?
Non Sequitur, ouch. Was it somebody's first day? Will it be somebody's last?
Not existing. Never fixed. Contractor and Client were very closely related. Very Closely.
The "roof hatch" they installed was a piece of roofing metal they cut and laid on top of the other metal. It's secured with a string tied to the ladder below. Guess where the rain goes?!?!
I can't believe there were no comments on the pipe penetration.
I don't understand, isn't more, better? I mean the contractor had to pay more, and more = expensive.
Sen, I'm fine with the pipe penetration... but please, look at the colour of that plastic putty knife on the dark orange. Terrible colour coordination. btw, what does that pipe connect to?
EI, by the look on my general's face when I pointed things out... I am sure a few guys got an early weekend. I've got more examples of big bad caulks lined up. Will post more later.
