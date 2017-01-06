In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Concrete.

↑ Gymnasium in Clamart, France by Dominique Coulon & associés; Photo: Eugeni Pons

↑ Casa Narigua in Nuevo León, Mexico by P+0 Arquitectura

↑ St. Pius Chapel & Prayer Garden in New Orleans, LA by Eskew+Dumez+Ripple (Architects of Record)

↑ YooJeongHeon in Jeju, South Korea by studio_GAON; Photo: Youngchae Park

↑ Slab House in London, UK by Bureau de Change; Photo: Ben Blossom

↑ UCH2, University of Brighton in Brighton, UK by Proctor & Matthews Architects

↑ Nardini Research Centre and Auditorium in Vicenza, Italy by Studio Fuksas

↑ Chapel, Rainforest International School in Yaoundé, Cameroon by Method Design Architecture + Urbanism; team member: Lyndon Julien-Sehl

↑ Three Views / A House in Tehran, Iran by New Wave Architecture (Lida Almassian / Shahin Heidari); Photo: Parham Taghioff

(Cover pic: odD House 1.0 in Quito, Ecuador by odD+ Architects; Photo: Jean Claude Constant)

