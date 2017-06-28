Located in Copenhagen’s redeveloped North Harbor (Nordhavn), “The Silo” is, as its name suggests, a former grain silo. Fifty years after its original construction, the structure has been revamped by COBE. Now, the 17-storey silo is a residential apartment building, replete with 38 unique units, which range in size from 106 square meters to 401. The upper and lower levels both have spaces for ‘public’ functions, such as dining and events.

Credit: Rasmus Hjortshõj

