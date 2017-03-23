Assembled from containers placed within a scaffolding net, WE Architecture's Jagtevj 69 aims to create alluring public space while simultaneously providing temporary housing for the homeless.

The proposal stresses that it's a temporary solution; by creating a variety of different spaces for different activities, the project ultimately provides an opportunity for social networking for both the community and the homeless population in "urban gardens and semi-public activities." These activity-specific spaces, which include workshops, yoga studios, and offices, form each modular unit, making it easy to swap out or add different functions as needed.

Currently envisioned for a site in Copenhagen, the proposal is designed to be disassembled and then reassembled in different locations, making it a kind of traveling social aid that is also custom tailored to the needs of its particular community.