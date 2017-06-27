Although the original Foster + Partners renderings for the new Chicago Apple Store did not include a logo on its gray, rectilinear convex carbon-fiber roof, construction workers briefly unrolled the trademark white Apple across what now can only be viewed as a giant MacBook (no word yet on whether the store is meant to be in perpetual sleep mode). Here's a video of the unfurling:
a sticker? no backlight? shame on you lord F.
