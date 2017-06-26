The first ever Arroyo Seco music festival took place this past weekend in Pasadena. Put on by Goldenvoice, the entertainment group behind Coachella and FYF among others, this inaugural two-day event saw the likes of Tom Petty and the Alabama Shakes take the stage. Amidst the music, Archinect teamed up with Jimenez Lai/Bureau Spectacular, to host a series of podcast interviews inside Lai's "Field House" installation. To honor this collaboration and Archinect's presence at the event, Goldenvoice flipped the switch and interviewed Paul Petrunia for their podcast. Take a listen and hear Paul discuss the architectural legacy of Pasadena and our presence at the festival over the weekend.