For those of you in the Los Angeles area, you are already aware of the Arroyo Seco Weekend music festival, taking place in Pasadena this weekend. The festival is a new event hosted by the same people that run Coachella, Desert Trip, and other amazing art/music/culture events.

For this inaugural festival, Archinect has teamed up with Jimenez Lai/Bureau Spectacular. Hosted by Archinect's Paul Petrunia and Nicholas Korody, we will be running our 5th Next Up podcasting event inside of Bureau Spectacular's project "Field House."

If you're coming to the festival, come by and say hi, or pull up a blanket and stick around for a few to listen to our conversations.



Lineup & Schedule

Our conversations will focus on temporary architecture, installations, festival design/planning and our host city, and home to Archinect HQ, beautiful Pasadena, CA.