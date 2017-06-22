anchor
Archinect Sessions & Bureau Spectacular team up at the Arroyo Seco Weekend festival this Saturday in Pasadena
For those of you in the Los Angeles area, you are already aware of the Arroyo Seco Weekend music festival, taking place in Pasadena this weekend. The festival is a new event hosted by the same people that run Coachella, Desert Trip, and other amazing art/music/culture events.
For this inaugural festival, Archinect has teamed up with Jimenez Lai/Bureau Spectacular. Hosted by Archinect's Paul Petrunia and Nicholas Korody, we will be running our 5th Next Up podcasting event inside of Bureau Spectacular's project "Field House."
If you're coming to the festival, come by and say hi, or pull up a blanket and stick around for a few to listen to our conversations.
Lineup & Schedule
- Mimi Zeiger: 1 PM
Mimi Zeiger is a Los Angeles-based critic, editor and curator that has covered art, architecture, urbanism and design for a number of publications including The New York Times, Domus, Architectural Review, and Architect. She is also author of New Museums, Tiny Houses, Micro Green: Tiny Houses in Nature, and Tiny Houses in the City.
- David Freeland: 1:30 PM
David Freeland is a principal of FreelandBuck, an architectural design practice specializing on commercial interiors and speculative installations. He is also a faculty member at SCI-Arc.
- Alan Loomis: 2 PM
Alan Loomis, AICP is the City Urban Designer for Santa Monica, California. He also serves as one of the Mayor's appointees on the City of Pasadena Design Commission and teaches urban design at Woodbury University.
- Ali Jeevanjee & Poonam Sharma: 2:30 PM
Ali Jeevanjee & Poonam Sharma are founders and principals of award-winning design firm LOC Architects. LOC co-designed "The Sidewalk's End" for Coachella '13
- Jimenez Lai: 3 PM
Jimenez Lai is the principal of Bureau Spectacular, a design studio founded in 2008 and led together with his partner Joanna Grant. He also is a faculty member of UCLA. Jimenez designed "Tower of Twelve Stories" for Coachella '16 , and also designed "Field House", the structure housing our conversations.
- Benjamin Ball: 3:30 PM
Benjamin Ball is the principal of Ball-Nogues Studio that works at the intersection of architecture, art and product design. Ball-Nogues designed "Rock and Roll Fantasy" for Coachella '09 .
- Alex Dahm: 4 PM
Alex Dahm currently works at Goldenvoice, creating the site plans for and overseeing construction of some of the largest concerts and festivals in the world. Some of his prior experience includes working at Cliff Garten Studio and USC's Landscape Morphology Lab.
- Sarah Lorenzen & Peter Tolkin: 4:30
Sarah Lorenzen is a registered architect at Peter Tolkin Architecture and is a tenured architecture Professor at Cal Poly Pomona. Since 2007 she has also served as director of the Neutra VDL Studio and Residences in Los Angeles.
Peter Tolkin is a registered architect and founding principal of Peter Tolkin Architecture, a design practice focused on residential, retail / mixed-use, and arts-related projects.
Our conversations will focus on temporary architecture, installations, festival design/planning and our host city, and home to Archinect HQ, beautiful Pasadena, CA.
