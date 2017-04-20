In addition to conceptually representing the inherent creativity of play, this touring modular playground made up of 35 white cubes mounted on safety rubber also features inlaid LEDs and a smoke machine, making it ridiculously cool for its target demographic.

As Stephan Gustin, one of the designers behind architecture firm Gustin Landscape's playground explains, "Kids are like grown-ups – we are all different, and since the ‘classic’ playground design only considers physical play, it is this variation in personality that is a high priority for My Playground. We created a set of ‘building blocks’ that can be configured in several ways to fit different places. We created these white cubes with refined decorations that have the feeling of a 'non-specific' landscape, meaning that you can create your own story, your own drama and your own fantasy. The cubes will then transform and blend into different environments. This could not happen if it looked like a giant ladybug - or classic swings and slides. My Playground has a lot of round spots like a ladybug and you can climb, glide and swing, just in a different way than usual.”

The playground is currently slated to tour the Central Denmark region.