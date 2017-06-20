First-name-only architects Chris and Ian of Skyline Chess have already rendered landmark buildings of London into chess pieces, and now they're trying to create a similar set of New York City, provided they receive enough funding via their Kickstarter.
Each building has been carefully chosen to represent a particular chess piece. As the architects explain:
"We gave careful consideration to selecting each piece on the board, to ensure that it both visually reflected the appropriate chess piece and also reflected the architectural status and scale of that building in the city.
Each piece has been weighted and given a felt bottom to make them enjoyable to hold and maneuver.
