The American Architecture Awards has been America’s highest public tribute for architecture since its inception in 1994. Co-organized by The Chicago Athenaeum and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, the prize is presented to recently built top-notch projects in architecture, landscape, and planning that were either built in the U.S. or abroad by the country's leading designers and planners, like Steven Holl, Renzo Piano, and Olson Kundig, to name a few. — Bustler