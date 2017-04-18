The American Architecture Awards has been America’s highest public tribute for architecture since its inception in 1994. Co-organized by The Chicago Athenaeum and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, the prize is presented to recently built top-notch projects in architecture, landscape, and planning that were either built in the U.S. or abroad by the country's leading designers and planners, like Steven Holl, Renzo Piano, and Olson Kundig, to name a few. — Bustler
Over 130 projects around the world were awarded in multiple categories. Here are a few of them:
BENJAMIN P. GROGAN AND JERRY L. DOVE FEDERAL BUILDING, Miramar, Florida, 2014.
Architect: Krueck + Sexton Architects. Architect of Record: Gensler.
Photographers: Nick Merrick/Hedrich Blessing.
MIRRORHOUSE, Beverly Hills, California, 2016.
Architect: XTEN Architecture.
Photographer: Art Gray
PETERSEN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM, Los Angeles, California, 2014.
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Photographer: Raimund Koch.
MICHIGAN LAKE HOUSE, Leelanau County, Michigan, 2016. Architect: Desai Chia Architecture
Photographer: Paul Warchol.
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIONAL, Seoul, South Korea, 2015. Architect: Olson Kundig .
Photographers: Kevin Sco and Kyungsub Shin.
