"Architecture and design can mitigate climate impact while simultaneously reducing operating costs for building owners," says AIA President Thomas Vonier, FAIA, in a recently-released press statement issued in conjunction with Earth Day. ”We need the federal government to keep and even expand incentives that are already producing major advances in energy efficient design and cutting the carbon footprint of buildings."

The statement continues with eight principles geared towards how architects can mitigate the worst effects of climate change. It urges government bodies to act to conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions. It also notes the huge expansion of jobs (2.1 million from 2011-2014) and economic growth (more than $167 billion in GDP from 2011-2014) that’s already accompanied energy-conscious construction:

The principles are: