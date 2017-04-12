Come July, the Pelli Clarke Pelli-designed Salesforce Tower in San Francisco is set to break two records: tallest building in the city and the most expensive. At 1,070-feet tall, the building cost its developer, Boston Properties, a whopping $1.1 billion. Actually, the Salesforce Tower isn’t just the tallest building in San Francisco—it’s the tallest building west of Chicago (capable of being occupied).

Salesforce, a cloud computing company, bought the naming rights for the building and will pay the developer around $560 million over 15 and a half years to lease 30 floors. Other tenants include Bain and Company, Accenture, and CBRE, a real estate group.