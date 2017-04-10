Passengers and cargo are loaded into a pod which gradually accelerates with electric propulsions through a low-pressure tube. Then, the pod lifts above the track using magnetic levitation and moves at airline speeds. This would connect 80 percent of the country, making a cross-country trip just about five hours long. — 6sqft
Hyperloop One–whose transportation concept was first proposed by Elon Musk–has revealed a plan that would take travelers from NYC to D.C. in just 20 minutes via magnetically levitating pods that move by electric propulsion and travel faster than 700 miles per hour.
No Comments
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?