↑ Tsinghua Ocean Center in Shenzhen, China by OPEN Architecture; Photo: Zhang Chao

↑ 7 Bryant Park in New York, NY by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners; Photo: Albert Vecerka/ESTO

↑ Turnmill in London, UK by Piercy&Company; Photo: Hufton+Crow

↑ Sawtooth in Lake Oswego, OR by Waechter Architecture

↑ Varyap Meridian in Istanbul, Turkey by RMJM; Photo: MNUR

↑ House X in Singapore by Redbean Architects; Lighting Design Consultants: Limelight atelier; Photo: Beton Brut

↑ Keukenhof in Lisse, the Netherlands by Mecanoo

↑ Royal Pavilion in Southend-on-Sea, UK by White Arkitekter A/S; Photo: Luke Hayes

↑ CMY pavilion in Groningen, the Netherlands shift architecture urbanism; Photo: René de Wit

Royal Ballet School: Bridge of Aspiration in London, UK by WilkinsonEyre

