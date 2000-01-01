7 Bryant Park

A novel gesture transforms this Midtown Manhattan office tower into a memorable presence that enriches the public realm.

Consisting of a lower rectangular podium of nine floors and a rectangular tower of 21 floors set back above, the building conforms to the mandated zoning envelope and setbacks while maximizing office floor plates. Within this simple volume, two conical incisions—one pointing up, the other down, with their apexes touching at the setback level—animate the building as seen from the park. At street level, the form is further dramatized by a generous circular canopy that shelters a welcoming public space where pedestrians can pause to enjoy the prospect of one of the city’s most treasured landscapes.