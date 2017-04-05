Communities across the country are confronting the mounting evidence of climate change and developing means of fortifying buildings and infrastructure against rising sea levels and ever-more-intense storms, even as the Trump administration reverses policies premised on climate change. “We’re not spending money on that anymore,” Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, told reporters in Washington recently. “We consider that to be a waste of your money.” — The New York Times

"People who live, work or build in flood plains like West Chelsea and elsewhere say they cannot be so dismissive. They are spending money."

The New York Times has compiled case studies as well as an associated glossary of steps taken in New York City and its environs to help shore up the built environment against the encroachment of high waters, winds, and heavy rains. For example, the glossary features technical terms like a "500-year flood plain", or an area with a 0.2 percent chance of flooding any given year, as well as strategies, like "dry flood-proofing", or the use of impermeable materials and barriers to keep buildings dry.

Check it out this useful glossary here.