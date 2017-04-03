OMA has designed a new masterplan for Columbia Circle in Shanghai. A historically-rich area, Columbia Circle includes preserved colonial-era monuments as well as former industrial buildings. Located on a 4.7 hectare compound, the new master plan is the first urban renewal project in the city center by the Chinese real estate developer Vanke.

The site includes the Columbia Country Club, which was designed by the American architect Elliott Hazzard in the 1920s, as well as a villa designed by the Hungarian architect László Hudec in 1930, which was owned by Sun Ke, the son of Sun Yat-sen. Later, the latter building became a research campus owned by the Shanghai Institute of Biological Products.

In line with many other recent projects by OMA, the Columbia Circle Masterplan involves a mix of transforming existing buildings and building new ones. Intended to house a range of programs from business spaces to hotels and cultural venues, the mixed use development will also include outdoor spaces designed by the landscape architects West 8.