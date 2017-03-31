In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.
(Tip: use the handy FOLLOW feature to easily keep up-to-date with all your favorite Archinect profiles!)
Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Houses.
↑ Contemporary Collective Living: New Forms of Affordable Housing for Relocalized Farmers in Hangzhou, China by gad
↑ Jax House in Hackney, UK by Paul Archer Design; Photo: Will Pryce
↑ Woodard Residence in Memphis, TN by archimania; Photo: Hank Mardukas Photography
↑ The House of Prajna in Kwachon, South Korea by studio_GAON; Photo: Yong Kwan Kim
↑ Matryoshka House in Rotterdam, Netherlands by shift architecture urbanism; Photo: NoortjeKnulst
↑ Hollybank Avenue in London, UK by Studio 304
↑ BSL2 in Bay Saint Louis, MS by emerymcclure architecture
↑ Double Gable Eichler Remodel in Mountain View, CA by Klopf Architecture; Photo: Mariko Reed
↑ Bridge House in McLean, VA by Höweler + Yoon
(Cover pic: Ocean Deck House in Bridgehampton, NY by Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects; Photo: Matthew Carbone)
