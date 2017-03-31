In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Houses.

↑ Contemporary Collective Living: New Forms of Affordable Housing for Relocalized Farmers in Hangzhou, China by gad

↑ Jax House in Hackney, UK by Paul Archer Design; Photo: Will Pryce

↑ Woodard Residence in Memphis, TN by archimania; Photo: Hank Mardukas Photography

↑ The House of Prajna in Kwachon, South Korea by studio_GAON; Photo: Yong Kwan Kim

↑ Matryoshka House in Rotterdam, Netherlands by shift architecture urbanism; Photo: NoortjeKnulst

↑ Hollybank Avenue in London, UK by Studio 304

↑ BSL2 in Bay Saint Louis, MS by emerymcclure architecture

↑ Double Gable Eichler Remodel in Mountain View, CA by Klopf Architecture; Photo: Mariko Reed

↑ Bridge House in McLean, VA by Höweler + Yoon

(Cover pic: Ocean Deck House in Bridgehampton, NY by Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects; Photo: Matthew Carbone)

