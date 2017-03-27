Eva Jensen Design + Laufs Engineering Design's “Circle Shade - 2πR4” was announced today as the winning proposal for this year's Folly Function installation at Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City. This year's challenge asked entrants to design four portable and deployable canopy structures for flexible use throughout the Park. In response, the Eva Jensen team used the circle to form their design, Circle Shade - 2πR4... — Bustler

New York-based Eva Jensen Design is now among the Folly Function winners to design the summer installation at Socrates Sculpture Park. Recent winners include Hou de Sousa, IK Studio, and Austin+Mergold.

