After the clocks going forward at the weekend, we have more light to get out and play with. Make the most of it on Friday, with another TATE late in the evening sun (hopefully). A beer and art with friends watching the sunset from the heights of the Switch House viewing platform… what could be better? While you're there, don't miss the Robert Rauschenberg and the Anywhenexhibitions, which are both in their final week at the Tate Modern.

Image: Florian Braakman

BMW TATE Live Exhibition: Ten Days Six Nights | Until 2 April

Having started last week, this exhibition, Ten Days, Six Nights, is a showcase of live art in 'The Tanks'; the rooms in the belly of the Tate Modern's extension, Switch House. Highlights include mist sculptures, and curated 'parties'. The focus of the project is to show the alternative, experimental, expressions of art - giving the public the oportunity to see art in more than a static painting.

Image: The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair | 30 March - 2 April

This fair takes the concept of the art fair and makes it both affordable for all, and gives a unique opportunity for the public to meet the artists as they stand in front of their work, as well as start a collection of their own. This show is the result of a hand curated group of artists, as selected by a panel of esteemed artists and designers.

The Balfron Tower. Image: Joe Roberts

Architecture on your Bike - Concrete Jungles of the East | 2 April

What better way to explore the urban environment, than by bike? OpenCity have set up this tour of East London Brutalist buildings in order to encourage appreciation of the concrete forms. Recent changes in trend have seen the brutalist style become more and more popular, leading these towering projects to go from unappreciated and unloved to revered.

Image: © Walmer Yard

An Evening With...Walmer Yard | 30 March

Walmer Yard, a labyrinth of curving concrete in Holland Park, is the first UK housing project from renowned architect Peter Salter. Completed in 2016, the four interlocking homes have been featured across the architectural press. This tour gives a chance to explore not only the project, but to gain a unique insight into the design process since the tour will be lead by developer of Walmer Yard, Crispin Kelly.

