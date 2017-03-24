In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.
Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Stairs.
↑ Matryoshka House in Rotterdam, Netherlands by shift architecture urbanism; Photo: NoortjeKnulst
↑ Modern Mews in London, UK by Coffey Architects
↑ Faerder High School in Tønsberg, Norway by White Arkitekter A/S; Photo: Åke E:son Lindman
↑ Winkley Workshop in London, UK by Kirkwood McCarthy
↑ No. 49, Lewisham in London, UK by 31/44; Photo: Anna Stathaki
↑ Chiswick House in London, UK by Au Architects; Photo: David Butler Photography
↑ Brunner Showroom in London, UK by Benedetti Architects
↑ Stanford University, GSB Highland Hall in Stanford, CA by Steinberg and Legorreta
↑ The Garden House in London, UK by De Matos Ryan; Photo: Hufton+Crow
(Cover pic: Finansbank Headquarters Interiors in Istanbul, Turkey by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners; Photo: Fernando Guerra)
