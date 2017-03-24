In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

(Tip: use the handy FOLLOW feature to easily keep up-to-date with all your favorite Archinect profiles!)

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Stairs.

↑ Matryoshka House in Rotterdam, Netherlands by shift architecture urbanism; Photo: NoortjeKnulst

↑ Modern Mews in London, UK by Coffey Architects

↑ Faerder High School in Tønsberg, Norway by White Arkitekter A/S; Photo: Åke E:son Lindman

↑ Winkley Workshop in London, UK by Kirkwood McCarthy

↑ No. 49, Lewisham in London, UK by 31/44; Photo: Anna Stathaki

↑ Chiswick House in London, UK by Au Architects; Photo: David Butler Photography

↑ Brunner Showroom in London, UK by Benedetti Architects

↑ Stanford University, GSB Highland Hall in Stanford, CA by Steinberg and Legorreta

↑ The Garden House in London, UK by De Matos Ryan; Photo: Hufton+Crow

(Cover pic: Finansbank Headquarters Interiors in Istanbul, Turkey by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners; Photo: Fernando Guerra)

Click here to see more "Ten Top Images on Archinect's Pinterest Boards" posts.

Wanna be included in one of the next roundups?

Simply upload your work as a Project post to your Archinect People or Firm profile, and with some luck, your work may get featured!